Chelsea are close to landing a transfer windfall amid their expected signing of Romelu Lukaku in the coming days.

The Blues have already agreed a deal with Inter Milan for the signing of Lukaku for a whopping £97.5million, the Belgian striker set to complete the move back to Stamford Bridge in the coming hours.

But to raise cash for the move, it seems Chelsea have decided to offload striker Tammy Abraham, who saw limited opportunities under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Abraham enjoyed good form in the first half of the campaign, but the arrival of Tuchel saw him ousted from the starting XI.

Even with that, he finished as Chelsea’s joint top scorer with 12 goals, and that’s why Jose Mourinho is now looking to snap him up.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Chelsea have agreed a £34million deal to send Abraham to AS Roma.

There was said to be English interest in Abraham, but the report claims the Blues preferred to sell him to a club outside of the Premier League.

Abraham now looks set to link up with Mourinho, with Chelsea taking a striker from Serie A and giving one back, albeit to different clubs.