Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to allow Tammy Abraham to leave the club, but a move does not appear imminent.

Reports emerged earlier today from Sky Sports Italia claiming Chelsea had agreed a deal worth £34million with AS Roma to sell Abraham amid the expected arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Abraham has been linked with a whole host of clubs after falling out of favour with Thomas Tuchel in the back-end of last season, but it appears Serie A is his most likely destination.

Though, a move does not appear to be imminent with Chelsea naming Abraham in a squad today.

Ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup final with Europa League winners Villarreal in Belfast, Chelsea have named Abraham in their matchday squad.

That means the striker will be in Northern Ireland with his Blues teammates.

That could cast doubt over whether a deal has indeed been agreed over Abraham, but it could also be a case of the Blues wanting the striker to get a chance of earning a winners’ medal before his departure.

The full Chelsea squad is as follows;

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Toni Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Kurt Zouma, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Emerson.