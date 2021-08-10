Crystal Palace in the running to sign French goal-machine from Celtic this summer

Crystal Palace have been mentioned in the running to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

Palace have conducted some shrewd business in the transfer market this summer, but Patrick Vieira’s squad could still do with some fine-tuning.

One of the areas the Eagles could look to strengthen is in attack, with there being no guarantees which version of Christian Benteke they’ll be seeing this campaign.

What Palace need is a striker with a proven track record when it comes to finding the back of the net. According to The Scottish Sun, they’re tracking one in Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

Palace are mentioned as a potential suitor for Edouard this summer, with Brighton, Newcastle United and AS Roma also interested in signing him, as per the report.

Edouard, 23, has netted a total of 56 goals in 92 Scottish Premier League appearances for Celtic, an impressive return over a pretty considerable sample size.

Having scored 17 times in 14 appearances for France U21s, he’s a player with equally impressive credentials on an international level, if not with the senior side.

Palace could do far worse than looking to recruit the striker this summer, with Edouard in the final year of his Celtic contract, as is reported by Transfermarkt.

It’s up to Vieira and co to decide whether or not to make a move to sign him between now and the end of the summer transfer window.