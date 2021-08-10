Done Deal: Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu goes out to Nottingham Forest on loan

Arsenal may have a need for a new right-back next season depending on what happens with Hector Bellerin, but it appears that they would replace him with a new signing rather than promote Jordi Osei-Tutu to the first team.

The youngster had an impressive loan spell with Bochum a couple of seasons ago, so another loan move last year to Cardiff City looked like the perfect chance to prove himself at a high level.

Unfortunately, he struggled to establish himself in the team and he was restricted to eight appearances in the league, but Arsenal have confirmed he will get another chance in the Championship this season as a loan move to Nottingham Forest has been confirmed.

The Arsenal announcement also confirms that he can play as a right-winger and he’s also been training with the Gunners first-team at times so he’s clearly a talented player, but this is an important season for his development and possible his future at the club as he’ll turn 23 later in the year.