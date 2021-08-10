Everton ace comments on his status with the Colombia national team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

James Rodríguez doesn’t know what the future holds for when it comes to playing on the Colombia national team. Over the summer, the 29-year-old was left off the Copa America squad despite being fit to participate in the South American tournament. 

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers will resume next month. At the moment, there’s no further update if Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda will call up the Everton FC midfielder for this slate of fixtures.

During a Twitch stream, where AS relayed his comments, Rodríguez spoke about his status with the national team as it will once again be a topic of discussion in Colombia.

“I don’t know if I’m going to play the Playoffs in September; it’s a subject I don’t want to touch on now,” the Everton defender said.

For its qualifying fixtures, Colombia will play against Bolivia on September 2nd in La Paz. Their second match is another road fixture against Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on the 5th.

The last match for Los Cafeteros will see them close out this round of qualifying matches against Chile on the 9th of the same month in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla.

