“Gerrard is done” These fans react to Rangers shock defeat to Malmo in their Champions League qualifier

It will be interesting to look back on last season through the prism of wondering just how certain teams faired without crowds.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has spoken out in the past to suggest that some of his teammates can’t quite do it when they have an expectant crowd to please, so it does suggest that their magnificent form last year was aided by not having that distraction from the stands.

Their form this season further suggests that might be the case, with the unbeaten league record falling early to Dundee United and they’ve now thrown away a perfect chance to advance in the Champions League qualifiers.

They had levelled the tie against Malmo tonight and the Swedes went down to 10-men in front of a full Ibrox so this was only going one way – Until Antonio Mirko-Colak struck twice in the space of a few minutes and Gerrard’s men are out.

The fans were always going to struggle with dealing with failure after having it so good last season, and it’s not a surprise to see that many are wondering about Gerrard’s ability to motivate this team to defend their title while also dealing with the presence of crowds:

The fallout from this will be tough for Rangers tonight as Gerrard does a good line in saying it’s all on him and taking responsibility before then passing all of that blame onto the players, but he will need to start looking at some of his own decisions after this one.

 

 

 

 

