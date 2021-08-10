Manchester United have reportedly made Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their priority transfer target for next summer.

The Norway international is one of the most lethal finishers in world football at the moment, scoring 60 goals in his last 60 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Man Utd recently signed his old team-mate Jadon Sancho, and the Daily Mirror now claim Haaland is in their sights as they look to get the pair to link up again.

The report suggests the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City would also be in the running to sign Haaland, but United could have the edge for a variety of reasons.

The Mirror suggest that it’s most likely that only United and City could afford the deal, which would cost around £200million over five years in total.

The Red Devils have supposedly been in contact with Mino Raiola over a move for Haaland, while the Mirror also state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept in contact with his former player, whom he managed at Molde.

It could well be that the Solskjaer and Sancho connections mean this huge move can’t be ruled out for United.

The Mirror mention City’s interest in signing Harry Kane this summer, and in many ways MUFC supporters should probably be hoping for that to go through or Pep Guardiola’s side will move for Haaland instead.