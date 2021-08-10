Leicester City are reportedly considering the signing of Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard as a potential replacement for Arsenal target James Maddison.

The Foxes face the prospect of losing star player Maddison to Arsenal this summer as it’s recently emerged the Gunners are serious about signing him for around £60million, and that the player himself is also open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Lingard, however, could be available and reports now claim the England international is in Leicester’s sights as they potentially look to strengthen in the attacking midfield department.

It wouldn’t be easy to fill the void left by Maddison, but Lingard was superb in a loan spell at West Ham last season, showing that he could surely do a job for a team like Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers is building something very promising at the King Power Stadium and Lingard looks like he could be a fine fit for the club right now.

Of course, most Leicester fans will just be hoping they can keep Maddison, who has been a key player for them for the last few years, and whose move to Arsenal would surely mean Mikel Arteta’s side are more in a position to challenge Leicester for a place in the top four.