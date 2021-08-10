(Photos) Lionel Messi snapped in PSG gear for the first time and debuts his new number 30

Lionel Messi has been snapped in PSG gear for the very first time – and will be wearing the number 30 with the French giants.

Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday afternoon to a rapturous greeting from the supporters.

The streets of Paris’ capital were lined with PSG fans, hoping to catch a glimpse of the greatest player of all-time, who will be playing for their club for the next two-years-plus.

The Parisiens will be itching for the official announcement of his arrival, but ahead of that taking place, photos have been leaked of Messi holding the shirt and wearing the kit.

The number 30 might seem like an odd choice for such a high-profile player, but he was always unlikely to come in and demand Neymar to give him the number 10.

Plus, as soon as Messi pulls on that PSG shirt with the number 30 on the back of it, it’ll immediately become iconic. It already is after this blurry, leaked snap…