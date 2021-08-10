Lionel Messi is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain following confirmation he will not continue at Barcelona.

It was confirmed on Thursday night that Messi’s 21-year association with Barcelona would not be continuing following the expiry of his contract at the start of July.

Messi had agreed a new contract with Barcelona around three weeks ago, but the Catalan club pulled out due to financial issues.

The scenario has left Messi searching for a new club, and it seems PSG is the most likely destination.

In fact, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now given the move his trademark ‘here we go’.

Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. ???? #Messi Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

That’s usually a sure sign that a deal is going to happen, and Romano has added that there is a ‘total agreement’ over a contract worth a net €35million per season with add-ons included.

The report claims it’s a contract for two years with an option of a further two years, and it’s reported Messi will travel to Paris in the coming hours to tie up the deal.

