Joe Willock’s transfer to Newcastle could reportedly trigger the departure of Sean Longstaff as he’s eyed up by his former manager Rafael Benitez at Everton.

The 23-year-old has been a key player at St James’ Park down the years, but hasn’t really lived up to the potential he first showed as a youngster, when big names like Manchester United were reported to be in for him.

It now looks like Willock’s imminent arrival on a permanent move from Arsenal after his loan success last term will see Longstaff moving on in the next couple of weeks.

A report from Team Talk explains that Benitez is monitoring Longstaff, and Willock could be key to getting this potential move done.

Newcastle seem set to keep on bringing new faces in this summer, with other reports also pointing to further additions in midfield.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is one name being linked with Steve Bruce’s side in a potential double raid on Arsenal.