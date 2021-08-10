Romelu Lukaku is being backed to be a “tremendous signing” for Chelsea if the transfer goes through.

Ally McCoist has heaped praise on Lukaku’s qualities on talkSPORT, talking up the Belgium international’s “massive improvement” during his time at Inter Milan, despite struggling in his most recent spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Lukaku spent two years at Old Trafford but never quite looked himself in that time, scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

There’s no doubt he’s improved in his time at Inter, though, with the 28-year-old finding the back of the net 64 times in 95 matches for the Nerazzuri.

? “He’ll be a tremendous signing.” ? “He’s a better finisher than Werner & will bring more to the party.” ? “Lukaku’s far better than just his physical presence & will get in behind.” Ally McCoist believes Romelu Lukaku will massively improve for #CFC ? pic.twitter.com/5ur9nFNJm1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 10, 2021

McCoist thinks this should end up being a good piece of business for the Blues, and added that it could have a positive impact on Timo Werner.

While some Chelsea fans might be expecting Lukaku to replace Werner up front after the Germany international’s poor form, McCoist thinks it might be good for the former RB Leipzig man to have the spotlight taken off him to some extent.

Lukaku would surely be the main man for Chelsea up front, but that might allow Werner to shine in a wider role, or as part of a striking partnership.