When Romelu Lukaku could make Chelsea debut as he closes in on £97.5m transfer

Romelu Lukaku could reportedly be in line to make his Chelsea debut against Crystal Palace in the opening day of the Premier League season this weekend.

The Inter Milan striker is reported to be closing in on a £97.5million move to Stamford Bridge after completing the first part of his medical, though he probably won’t be able to play for the Blues in the Super Cup this Wednesday, according to the Daily Star.

Instead, Lukaku is expected to be more likely to make his first appearance of his second spell with Chelsea in the game against Palace on Saturday, according to the report.

The Daily Star add that the Belgium international is set to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea, where he’ll earn around £200,000 a week.

This signing would be a major statement by Thomas Tuchel’s side, with more goals clearly needed up front after the struggles of Timo Werner last season.

While Lukaku netted 24 goals in 36 Serie A games to fire Inter to the title, Werner managed only six league goals in 35 matches for Chelsea.

Tuchel worked wonders to guide the Blues to Champions League success, but they will surely need a more prolific player leading the line if they are to emerge as more serious title contenders in the season ahead.