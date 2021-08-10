Manchester United have made a decision on the future of Anthony Martial.

Martial is one of the players who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford amid the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho signed for United on a £73million deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and there is little doubt over whether he will fill one of the wide spots for the coming season.

Martial made 36 appearances for United across all competitions last season, but having only started 17 Premier League games, he is one of the players who has been touted as a possible victim of the Sancho deal.

As reported in the Metro, Inter Milan were linked with a move for Martial, but it seems the Frenchman will be going nowhere.

PA via The Independent report that United have decided they will not allow Martial to leave this summer, keen to keep him around.

The Reds will be without Marcus Rashford for the opening weeks of the season due to shoulder surgery, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears keen to call upon Martial both during that time and beyond.

That could be a big blow for Inter Milan, who are in the process of losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.