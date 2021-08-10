Manchester United star Marcus Rashford shares update after undergoing shoulder surgery

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has taken to Twitter to provide an update on his condition after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Rashford struggled for the bulk of the 2020/21 campaign with a shoulder problem, yet as he brought to everyone’s attention in a tweet discussing the injury, he still managed to directly contribute to 36 goals.

The England forward will be looking to have an equally successful season this time around, but will have to do so from a standing start, with Rashford likely to miss a considerable chunk of the action.

As ESPN reported at the time it was confirmed he’d be going under the knife, having the surgery meant that Rashford would be forced to spend between 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

Still, Man United fans would rather he did that than play through the pain indefinitely.

Rashford, having now had the surgery, has taken to Twitter to give his followers an update on how things went, and as far as he suggests, everything is looking positive!

Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day! ?? pic.twitter.com/cUZQpS0wIi — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 10, 2021

Rashford’s road to recovery starts now, and if all goes to play, we ought to see him rejoin the action at some point in October, which’ll come round quickly once the football gets going.

It can’t have been an easy decision to have the procedure now and rule himself out of the start of the season, but you can understand why he opted against ruining his chances of playing for England at Euro 2020.