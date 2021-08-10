Menu

Lionel Messi spotted at Barcelona airport heading to complete PSG transfer – video

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi has been spotted arriving at Barcelona airport with his family as he heads to Paris to complete his transfer to PSG.

The Argentina international bid an emotional farewell to Barca at the weekend, giving a press conference in which he explained how he came to run down his contract at the Nou Camp.

Messi has been strongly linked with PSG in the last few days, with several sources suggesting it’s more or less a done deal, and it now looks like he’ll be in the French capital shortly.

Watch below as Messi is mobbed by media reporters and fans at the airport as he leaves the city that has been his home for so long…

More Stories / Latest News
“I only want you” – Chelsea star explains Blues chief’s role in transfer
Chelsea set for £34m transfer windfall amid Romelu Lukaku deal
Lionel Messi to PSG given the ‘here we go’ by Fabrizio Romano after total agreement reached

Messi will be an immense signing for PSG, where he can link up with fellow global superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The 34-year-old has already had a huge impact for the Ligue 1 giants, who have gained 1.2 million social media followers in just the last three days.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.