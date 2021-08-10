Menu

Lionel Messi has already gained PSG 1.2 million social media followers in just three days

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi isn’t even a Paris Saint-Germain player yet, but he’s gained the club over 1.2 million new followers on social media in just three days, according to L’Equipe.

The Argentine is widely expected to seal a free transfer to PSG imminently, following the major decision to leave Barcelona at the end of his contract this summer.

Messi held an emotional farewell press conference at the weekend as he explained how his surprise departure came about, and he didn’t rule out a move to PSG next.

Sources in France now state that the anticipated arrival of Messi has gained PSG a huge new following on their Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages before the deal has even been made official.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City star to hold contract talks despite Arsenal and Tottenham transfer links
When Romelu Lukaku could make Chelsea debut as he closes in on £97.5m transfer
Tottenham star’s future in doubt after missing Arsenal friendly despite being fit to play

MORE: Barcelona’s last ditch bid to keep Lionel Messi

That’s the pulling power of a big name like Messi, who is probably the greatest footballer of all time after an incredible career at Barcelona.

It will be surreal seeing the 34-year-old wearing a different shirt, but PSG look set to pull off an absolutely game-changing signing for their club.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.