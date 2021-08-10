Lionel Messi has already gained PSG 1.2 million social media followers in just three days

Lionel Messi isn’t even a Paris Saint-Germain player yet, but he’s gained the club over 1.2 million new followers on social media in just three days, according to L’Equipe.

The Argentine is widely expected to seal a free transfer to PSG imminently, following the major decision to leave Barcelona at the end of his contract this summer.

Messi held an emotional farewell press conference at the weekend as he explained how his surprise departure came about, and he didn’t rule out a move to PSG next.

Sources in France now state that the anticipated arrival of Messi has gained PSG a huge new following on their Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages before the deal has even been made official.

That’s the pulling power of a big name like Messi, who is probably the greatest footballer of all time after an incredible career at Barcelona.

It will be surreal seeing the 34-year-old wearing a different shirt, but PSG look set to pull off an absolutely game-changing signing for their club.