Lionel Messi waves to PSG fans after arriving wearing Paris shirt

Lionel Messi has been spotted waving to PSG fans upon his arrival in the French capital.

Wearing a Paris shirt, Messi is now very much heading towards an official unveiling after leaving Barcelona this summer.

Neymar posted about his excitement at linking up with his old team-mate again, while PSG have already released a teasing video that all but confirms Messi’s move to the Parc des Princes, though at the time of writing they have still not actually explicitly said that they’ve signed him.

At this point, however, with Messi waving at PSG fans, what more confirmation do we really need?

This must be torture for Barcelona fans, with Messi admitting at his press conference at the weekend that he didn’t even push to leave the club.

It’s going to be surreal seeing the Argentine playing anyone else after spending his entire career at Barca up until now.