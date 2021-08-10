(Video) Mason Mount scores with insane Chelsea training skill-shot ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored an INSANE goal during the Blues’ preparations for tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal.

Champions League winners Chelsea will be taking to the field against Europa League winners Villarreal in Dublin tomorrow, with Thomas Tuchel looking to get a medal around his neck early on in the campaign.

For Chelsea there’s the added encouragement of having lost in their three previous appearances in the fixture: Atletico Madrid (2012), Bayern Munich (2013) and Liverpool (2019).

Mason Mount, being a Chelsea fan who will have grown up dreaming about being part of those sides, will no doubt be keen to ensure the club do not suffer the same fate again tomorrow.

While he may not be involved from the start, having been a late joiner to the squad after reaching the Euro 2020 final with Italy, Mount will be intent on having an impact at some point.

He’s given us a useful reminder of just how talented a footballer he is, too, having bent the ball into the back of the net, first-time, from a seemingly impossible angle as Chelsea trained ahead of the game.

Anyone who’s ever played the game will know how difficult that technique is, with Mount being able to pull it off without having even taken a touch being testament to the unbelievable skillset in his locker.

What a player.