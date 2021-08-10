Tanguy Ndombele’s future at Tottenham reportedly looks in some doubt after he missed the recently friendly against Arsenal despite being fit to play, according to The Athletic.

The France international has not quite lived up to expectations at Spurs since his big move from Lyon in 2019, and it perhaps makes sense that he may now be edging towards the exit door.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is quoted in The Athletic’s report as confirming that Ndombele was not injured for the Arsenal game, but that he was left out as the club felt “it is not yet the moment for him to be part of the game”.

MORE: Tottenham made an audacious offer for Lionel Messi

The Athletic claim Ndombele is weighing up his options, and it will be interesting to see what could be in store for him next.

The 24-year-old clearly has immense potential after really catching the eye during his spell with Lyon, where he looked like one of the finest young midfielders in Europe.

In many ways, it was a surprise Tottenham managed to sign such a top talent ahead of other big clubs around Europe, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in his time in north London.

Some Spurs fans will hope Ndombele can still turn things around, but this report suggests he may soon be moving on after his lack of pre-season action.

Nuno’s words certainly won’t be too comforting, though in fairness Ndombele wasn’t really missed against Arsenal as Son Heung-min’s goal gave Spurs a 1-0 victory.