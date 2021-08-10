Newcastle United could reportedly follow up the Joe Willock transfer deal with moves for two more midfielders.

According to NUFC Blog, there is still interest from the Magpies in bringing in Leicester City ace Hamza Choudhury, while there could also be a second raid on Arsenal with a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Choudhury is a long-term target for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, while Maitland-Niles has also been tipped to come onto the club’s radar this summer.

Willock looks a fine signing for Newcastle after his spell on loan from Arsenal last season, and Maitland-Niles is another fine talent to come up through the Gunners’ academy.

Arsenal are known to be looking to sell players this summer, with the likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Hector Bellerin possibly also set to be made available.

Newcastle would do well to capitalise on this and land both Willock and Maitland-Niles to strengthen Bruce’s squad.