“Back together” – Neymar all but confirms Lionel Messi to PSG transfer on Instagram

Neymar has basically confirmed Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG on Instagram.

The Brazil international is clearly excited to be playing with his old Barcelona team-mate again after uploading an image of themselves together on his Instagram Live stories.

Neymar also posted the caption “Back together” though PSG are yet to officially confirm that the deal has gone through.

Still, it can surely only be a matter of time now, with Neymar already preparing to be playing alongside Messi once again after their world class partnership at the Nou Camp a few years ago.

Dubbed ‘MSN’, Neymar and Messi also played up front with Luis Suarez in one of the finest front threes of all time, though a trio of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe could surpass that now.

MORE: Pundit disappointed not to see Lionel Messi make “huge” Premier League transfer

It’s surreal to think we’re about to see Messi play for another club, but there has been footage of him jetting off to Paris today after a farewell press conference at the Nou Camp at the weekend.

Messi joins Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum in making big moves to the Parc des Princes this summer.