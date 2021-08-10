N’Golo Kante gives Chelsea fans injury scare by heading down the tunnel early during training

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante gave fans a very brief injury scare while training ahead of the UEFA Super Cup.

Kante is one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon D’Or, having been influential for Chelsea throughout their Champions League winning campaign.

The Frenchman will have had it signed and sealed already, had France not been knocked out of the Euro 2020 tournament sooner than they would have hoped.

Kante’s chances of winning it would be substantially increased if he inspires Chelsea to victory in the Super Cup, but for a very brief moment, it looked as though that possibility was off the table.

Football.London Chelsea reporter Adam Newson took to Twitter to report that Kante had headed down the tunnel early during training, which sparked injury fears among the fans.

N’Golo Kante has just left the training session and has gone down the touchline. pic.twitter.com/pUqQX8Vwxj — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) August 10, 2021

Not again ffs ???? — Will (@willreyner) August 10, 2021

End the season — Titus????? (@CFCTitus) August 10, 2021

In fairness, the fact that he jogged off should have been a pretty clear indication that Kante wasn’t seriously injured, and as it turns out, he’s completely fine.

To make it the shortest injury scare in recorded history, Newson took to Twitter once again a few moments later to confirm that Kante had returned.

He’s back! Jogged back on. And exhale. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) August 10, 2021

While the reasons behind Kante’s momentary disappearance are still unclear, it’s safe to say that it’s nothing for Chelsea fans to worry themselves about.

He may well have just needed to pop to the toilet…