Photos: Huge demand for Lionel Messi PSG shirts sees them sold-out within hours of his presentation

It’s common to hear about players who make a club so much in merchandising sales that it justifies a mammoth wage, and Lionel Messi is certainly one of those.

He’s still up there with the best in the world and there’s so much intrigue about his move to PSG, so it won’t just be proper fans of the French club who are looking to buy his new shirt.

He was formally announced this afternoon by the Parisian side, and there are multiple images circulating which suggest the shirts with his name have already sold out:

hearing Paris home and away kits with Messi on the back have both sold out in under 20 minutes. The GOAT effect !!????? pic.twitter.com/74UrkQEoMv — Mr.Patryk (@FCB_Tryk) August 10, 2021