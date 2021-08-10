PSG drop Lionel Messi transfer teaser with cryptic video

Paris Saint-Germain have dropped a little teaser that Lionel Messi’s transfer to the club is a done deal.

The Ligue 1 giants have been strongly linked with Messi in the last few days after the Argentine confirmed he was leaving Barcelona in an emotional farewell press conference.

Messi has since been seen making the journey to the French capital and this video on PSG’s official Twitter account surely makes it clear that he’s now their player, with the video containing a snap of someone signing a contract, along with flashing images of six Ballon d’Or trophies near the Eiffel Tower.

It’s not really that subtle, but for now it’s not exactly a total confirmation either…

Needless to say, this post has already gone viral as PSG fans go mad for the signing of Messi.

Even if they’ve signed big names like Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in recent times, this move is just on another level altogether.