PSG make 10 players available to help fund Lionel Messi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made ten players available in this summer’s transfer window in order to ensure they can afford the signing of Lionel Messi.

Messi recently said his goodbyes at Barcelona and is now widely expected to move to PSG next, according to The Athletic and numerous other sources.

Of course, bringing in a footballing legend like Messi doesn’t come cheap even for a club with PSG’s resources, and it seems they’re preparing to offload a number of players to bring down their wage bill.

According to The Athletic, as many as ten players have now been either put up for sale or made available on loan this summer.

MORE: Lionel Messi exit to cost Barcelona €137million

The report names Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer as being among those who could be moved on, while there’s also some suggestion that big names like Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera could also be available, though both are apparently keen to stay at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen if PSG will succeed in shifting all these squad players, but it will be interesting to see how they keep in line with Financial Fair Play laws if they don’t.

Still, Gueye, Herrera and Icardi are top talents who have proven themselves at the highest level, so one imagines it shouldn’t be too hard for the Ligue 1 giants to find potential buyers for them.