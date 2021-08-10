Pundit urges Spurs to ditch £55m midfielder

Following recent reports that Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele is considering his long-term future with the club, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Londoners to part ways with the midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

Ndombele, 24, joined Spurs in 2019 following a whopping £55m move from French side Lyon.

However, despite still having four years left on his current contract, Whelan thinks Daniel Levy should look to sell the Frenchman this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Whelan, when asked for his thought’s on the midfielder’s current situation, said: “They’ve had problems with Ndombele before.

“He has not been an easy player to deal with since he came into the club. Jose Mourinho found that out.

“I think Hojbjerg is a similar kind of player to Ndombele. Do you need both of them? Probably not. There is enough midfield players at Spurs.

“Ndombele has got better and better but I do not think he is indispensable.

“When players are not happy and do not fit into a culture or dressing room of players, the best thing to do is get them out and get as much money as possible for them.

“Get him out and bring in someone else swiftly, a player who is a better fit for the changing room. You cannot have disgruntled players because it will spread.”