Manchester United’s newest signing completes part of his medical as self-isolation ends

Raphael Varane has reportedly completed part of his Manchester United medical today having now been released from self-isolation.

Man United confirmed at the tail end of July that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Varane, but the defender has not yet joined up with his new squad for training.

Varane was forced to self-isolate after arriving in the UK, but now appears to have been allowed out and will presumably be meeting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co in due course.

As is reported by Sky Sports, Varane completed part of his Man United medical today, which is a step closer to seeing him make his debut for the Red Devils.