Manchester United’s newest signing completes part of his medical as self-isolation ends

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Raphael Varane has reportedly completed part of his Manchester United medical today having now been released from self-isolation.

Man United confirmed at the tail end of July that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Varane, but the defender has not yet joined up with his new squad for training.

Varane was forced to self-isolate after arriving in the UK, but now appears to have been allowed out and will presumably be meeting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co in due course.

As is reported by Sky Sports, Varane completed part of his Man United medical today, which is a step closer to seeing him make his debut for the Red Devils.

Raphael Varane reportedly underwent part of his Manchester United medical on Tuesday

MORE: Jadon Sancho poses for picture in training gear after finally linking up with Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Everton ace comments on his status with the Colombia national team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers
Chelsea star confirms ‘talks have begun’ with club over extending contract which expires in 2022
Sevilla set to pay release clause for River Plate defender

Man United were not a million miles away from mounting a serious title challenge last term. They kept pace with rivals Man City, who pulled away towards the latter stages of the season.

One reason why the Red Devils came up short was their frailties in the defensive third. An effective way to address that weakness is to sign one of the best defenders on the planet.

Varane is not only undeniably world-class, but he’s also got a wealth of experience which will be invaluable to the Man United dressing room as they look to challenge on all fronts.

Solskjaer will be keen to get him up to speed as soon as possible, because with the games soon to be coming thick and fast, United are going to need him to gel with Harry Maguire.

More Stories Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.