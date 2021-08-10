Rio Ferdinand has criticised Arsenal for allowing Joe Willock to leave the club this summer.

It emerged earlier this week via The Athletic that the Gunners had reached a £22million agreement over Willock.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent spell on loan at Newcastle in the back-end of last season, but a permanent return to the Emirates Stadium never appeared likely.

And that’s despite Arsenal being in need of a creative midfielder this summer, a search that has proved frustrating so far for Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

Amid the expected exit of Willock and that continuing search, Manchester United legend Ferdinand has slammed the Gunners over their decision.

“I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“The guy scores goals from midfield man. I really like him.

“I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent.

“He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.”

Willock netted eight times in 14 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season, but while that was enough to impress the Magpies, the 21-year-old could not win over Arsenal, the club he has played for since the age of four.

He now looks set to depart for good with the deal expected to be wrapped up some time this week.