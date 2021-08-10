Ex-Man Utd ace pays tribute to “incredible” Roy Keane on his birthday and recalls one MAJOR telling-off

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has paid tribute to club legend Roy Keane on his 50th birthday today.

The former Red Devils captain is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the club’s history, playing a huge role as the true leader in their squad for some of the team’s best years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane turns 50 today and many of his classic quotes have been doing the rounds on social media, while Chadwick spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about some of his memories of playing alongside him at Old Trafford.

“He used to be incredible with the young lads, he really had our backs when we came into the first-team dressing room or trained with the senior side. He certainly treated everyone the same way,” Chadwick said.

Still, the former United youngster also recalls being given a proper telling-off by Keane during a sloppy training session when he’d just returned to Man Utd from a loan spell at Antwerp.

“I remember coming back from a loan spell at Antwerp, and at Antwerp I was probably one of the better players and always got into the team,” he said.

“I think it made me a bit sloppy, because I went into my first training session with a bit of a relaxed mindset. I gave a few passes away and Roy certainly told me in no uncertain terms that that’s not the standard that’s accepted at Manchester United and called me pretty much every name under the sun!

“I certainly learned quickly that the standards were a lot different at United than what I was used to, so I made sure I was up to speed and on it as much as the rest of the players.”

Chadwick also spoke to us about Keane last season, describing him as the “ultimate captain” and revealing how the Irishman used to help him out with lifts to training when he couldn’t drive yet.