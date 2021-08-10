Sevilla set to pay release clause for River Plate defender

River Plate is about to face off against Atlético Mineiro in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores; however, they could do so without one of its best players.

AS reports that River Plate defender Gonzalo Montiel could be heading to Europe as La Liga side Sevilla FC is poised to make a €10-million offer which would be the release clause for the 24-year-old.

Although details of the negotiations remain to be polished, everything seems to indicate that Montiel will play in Spain this coming season. Furthermore, the River Plate defender has dual nationality, so he would not occupy a foreign position on the team.

Montiel moving to Sevilla would cap off a fantastic summer for the Argentina international, considering the Argentine defender was part of the national team that won the Copa América against Brazil last month in Rio de Janeiro.

Upon his arrival in Sevilla, Montiel would join a group of Argentines who call the club home in Marcos Acuña, Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, and Papu Gómez.