Spurs and Wolves both targeting Sporting Lisbon midfielder

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims both Nuno Espirito Santo and Bruno Lage are big admirers of the commanding Portuguese midfielder.

Wolves are understood to have been targeting Palhinha for quite some time, however, with their need to sell players before they can recruit, the door for Spurs to enter the race has reportedly been opened.

Although the midfielder is believed to have a large release clause in his contract, Football Insider thinks he could be available this summer for as little as £14m.

Palhinha, 26, joined Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy all the way back in 2013. However, having spent large portions of his playing career out on loan, it has been recently that the 26-year-old has emerged as one of the league’s biggest talents.

Despite only featuring in 58 senior matches, in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon, Palhinha’s season last time out saw him play a huge role in the side lifting the Primeira Liga as well as the Portuguese League Cup.