Manchester City star to hold contract talks despite Arsenal and Tottenham transfer links

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to hold fresh talks over a new contract with the club despite some recent transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The England international fell out of favour at points last season, but bounced back with some superb form at Euro 2020 this summer, and makes sense as someone Pep Guardiola would want to keep around.

According to the Sun, Sterling is indeed still in Guardiola’s plans, and could now restart talks over committing his future to City, despite the report noting that both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with him in recent times.

The Sun state that Arsenal have been keeping an eye on Sterling’s situation, while Spurs have also come up as a possible destination for the 26-year-old as part of any potential deal for Harry Kane.

Sterling is a world class talent on his day and would surely represent a huge signing for either Arsenal or Tottenham right now.

The Gunners would undoubtedly benefit from Sterling’s prolific scoring record after the dip in form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the lack of impact from the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian in attack.

Tottenham, meanwhile, would find it hard to replace Kane, but a big name like Sterling coming in as part of the deal would undoubtedly go a long way to helping the club recover.

City fans will surely be pleased to hear that it now looks like the former Liverpool man is ready to stay where he is, though, even if the signing of Jack Grealish will only further increase competition for places in that area of Guardiola’s squad.