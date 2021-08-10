Tottenham show interest in signing Watford attacker with £50M+ asking price set

Tottenham are interested in signing Ismaila Sarr from newly-promoted Watford, according to Eurosport.

Spurs have sprung a few surprises in the transfer market this summer to date.

Cristian Romero was acquired from Atalanta, which was quite the coup, with a £60M bid having also been made for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, as is mentioned by Eurosport.

Their report also mentions that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are considering making a move for Watford wide-man Ismaila Sarr, whose good performances for the Hornets have landed him on their radar.

Though, there is a suggestion that Watford would demand in excess of £50M for the 23-year-old, which raises question marks over the plausibility of any potential deal.

Sarr initially showed his class after joining Watford from Rennes while they were still competing in the Premier League. It’s no surprise that he excelled after they dropped down a tier.

Having returned to the Premier League with two full years of experience in English football, he’ll be looking to have a real breakout campaign, the kind that establishes him as one of the best wingers in the country.

While Tottenham could be forgiven for thinking a £50m+ price-tag is pretty steep, from Watford’s perspective, his performances could keep them up this season, which is worth FAR more than cashing-in now.

As per Eurosport, Manchester United and Liverpool have also showed interest in Sarr in the past. You have to think it’s only a matter of time before he gets a big move, even if it doesn’t come this summer…