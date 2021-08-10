Thomas Tuchel discusses future of Chelsea star amid reports £34M exit has been agreed

Thomas Tuchel has been discussing the future of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, and he’s done little to dispel the ongoing exit rumours.

Abraham struggled for game-time in the five months that Tuchel was in charge of the Blues, thus was earmarked as a player who could be set to leave this summer.

With Chelsea on the verge of announcing Romelu Lukaku’s acquisition from Inter Milan, there’s further suggestion that the Blues could be set to sell a striker.

Accompany that with Sky Sports‘ report that Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma had agreed a £34M fee to sign the 23-year-old, it’s safe to assume his days as a Chelsea player are numbered.