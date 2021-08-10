Thomas Tuchel discusses future of Chelsea star amid reports £34M exit has been agreed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel has been discussing the future of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, and he’s done little to dispel the ongoing exit rumours.

Abraham struggled for game-time in the five months that Tuchel was in charge of the Blues, thus was earmarked as a player who could be set to leave this summer.

With Chelsea on the verge of announcing Romelu Lukaku’s acquisition from Inter Milan, there’s further suggestion that the Blues could be set to sell a striker.

Accompany that with Sky Sports report that Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma had agreed a £34M fee to sign the 23-year-old, it’s safe to assume his days as a Chelsea player are numbered.

Tammy Abraham appears to be on the verge of leaving Chelsea

MORE: Chelsea set for £34m transfer windfall amid Romelu Lukaku deal

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United’s newest signing completes part of his medical as self-isolation ends
Everton ace comments on his status with the Colombia national team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers
Chelsea star confirms ‘talks have begun’ with club over extending contract which expires in 2022

Much of Tuchel’s press conference ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal was spent by journalists attempting to coerce the German into letting slip details on the transfer front.

While he was unshakeably tight-lipped over incomings, what Tuchel had to say when it came to Abraham’s future did very little to dampen speculation that he’ll be heading out the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Tuchel is quoted by Goal saying:

“I will not comment on the actual situation, how far it is, and if it’s true or not true.”

“Tammy is in the squad [for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal] and did good preparation matches.”

“He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and he has maybe reason not to be happy. Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players.”

“I can understand he wants more minutes, so the decision will be how do we plan? What are Tammy’s plans? Does he fight his way back into the team from the position he ended last season? Or does he want to change the club to one where he has a better chance of being a starter? ”

“I can understand and this is the situation. It’s quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed. Tammy is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs. There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench.”

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.