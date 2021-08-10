Manchester United have reportedly changed their transfer plans after the fine form of young full-back Diogo Dalot in pre-season so far.

The Red Devils had been keen to sign Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier to give them a more attacking option in that area of the pitch, but the Times now report that they’ve ended their interest.

It seems the fine form of Dalot has impressed United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Times, so it could make sense for the club to avoid splashing out too much money on Trippier.

This follows a recent report from the Sun claiming Atletico wanted as much as £34million for the England international, and that Man Utd had failed to agree a deal for him.

That Sun report also linked Trippier with Arsenal, so this latest update on United’s plans could be a boost for the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin hasn’t quite been at his best for some time now at the Emirates Stadium and his future has looked in some doubt, as per James Benge in the tweet below…

Hector Bellerin’s agent is in London for talks with Edu to try to break the impasse between Arsenal and suitors over a deal. Arsenal want an obligation for a transfer fee at least, Inter and Atletico Madrid (subject to Kieran Trippier leaving) would favour an option. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 29, 2021

If Bellerin were to move on, Trippier could be an ideal upgrade in that department for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Of course, this move wouldn’t be without its controversy due to Trippier being a former Tottenham player, but AFC supporters would surely still be pretty pleased to see a proven player like him coming in after his fine form in La Liga and for Gareth Southgate’s England side at Euro 2020 this summer.