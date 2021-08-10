(Video) Lionel Messi’s son brutally fires back at annoyed Barcelona fan

Ahead of his impending move to Paris-Saint Germain, Barcelona fans have reacted to Lionel Messi’s possible transfer you’d expect them to – with frustration and upset.
Having now lost the best player to ever play for their club, although most fans have acted with dignity, there have been a select few who have shown their anger.
A recent clash with a fan, who confronted the attacker’s son, Thiago, and demanded to know where his father was, saw the youngster immediately fired back by saying: “And I am going to laugh at your father!”
Thiago Messi is a savage.
Fans at Lionel Messi’s house:
Fan: “Where is Messi? We are going to laugh at him.”
Thiago Messi: “And I am going to laugh at your father.” pic.twitter.com/ZAlzLzMZfw
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 9, 2021