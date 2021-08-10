(Video) Lionel Messi’s son brutally fires back at annoyed Barcelona fan

Ahead of his impending move to Paris-Saint Germain, Barcelona fans have reacted to Lionel Messi’s possible transfer you’d expect them to – with frustration and upset.

Having now lost the best player to ever play for their club, although most fans have acted with dignity, there have been a select few who have shown their anger.

A recent clash with a fan, who confronted the attacker’s son, Thiago, and demanded to know where his father was, saw the youngster immediately fired back by saying: “And I am going to laugh at your father!”

