(Video) Timo Werner thankful for impending partnership with Romelu Lukaku

Ahead of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku’s impending transfer to Premier League side Chelsea, current striker Timo Werner has offered his thoughts on the prospect of playing alongside the prolific Belgian.

Lukaku, 28, is set to sign for Chelsea in a bumper deal, understood to be within the region of £97m.

After first part of medical completed in Milano, Romelu Lukaku is now flying to London on a private jet in order to complete his move to Chelsea. Travel plan confirmed. ????? #CFC Official announcement and unveiling this week. Lukaku joins Chelsea from Inter for €115m. #Lukaku — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

While most Blues’ fans await to see their former striker officially unveiled as their new striker, others have been left wondering what the Belgium international’s arrival could mean for Werner.

MORE: Lionel Messi waves to PSG fans after arriving wearing Paris shirt

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, when asked about how Lukaku’s arrival could impact his own game, Werner remained hopeful that playing alongside such a big named performer will help his performances improve.