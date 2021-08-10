Why Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale was left out by Sheffield United

Fans are always looking for signs of a transfer when a player has been linked with a move for a while, and Arsenal fans may have noticed that Aaron Ramsdale was left out by Sheffield United tonight.

It’s still not clear where he fits into the Arsenal puzzle and if he would replace Leno or fight him for the starting role, but the rumours won’t go away and it looks like The Gunners will sign him if the price is right.

His absence tonight was in the cup against lower-league opposition in Carlisle so it’s always going to open up the chance for some rotation, and it sounds like Ramsdale’s omission tonight was purely down to that:

By “if something happened” you have to think he means an injury or suspension, but time will tell if he’s also having a look at what he has just in case his keeper is sold before the window closes.

