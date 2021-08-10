Menu

Joe Willock drops HUGE hint that transfer to Newcastle United is imminent

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has dropped a huge hint that it won’t be too long now until he becomes a Newcastle United player.

The 21-year-old had a superb loan spell at St James’ Park last season, scoring seven goals in seven consecutive games for the Magpies to help them to Premier League survival.

Many Arsenal fans will have been keen to see Willock back at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but it looks like he’s now heading for a permanent move away.

See below as Willock has posted an hourglass emoji on Instagram, which is usually a sign that big news is on its way in this day and age…

Willock should be a fine signing for Newcastle, with recent reports suggesting Arsenal accepted an offer worth £25million for the youngster.

NUFC fans should be delighted with that, but Gooners are likely to be very concerned that they’ve let such a huge prospect leave without giving him more of a chance in their first-team.

