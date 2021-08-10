West Ham could sign both Nikola Milenkovic AND Kurt Zouma this summer

West Ham could reportedly sign both Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

The Hammers have been making progress on a deal to sign Milenkovic, which looked to have ended their pursuit of Zouma.

However, ExWHUemployee now claims to have heard that a deal for Zouma is back on, with David Moyes perhaps now set to bring two centre-backs to West Ham this summer.

West Ham performed above expectations last season and a good transfer window this summer could be huge for them if they spend wisely.

Milenkovic and Zouma certainly both look like players who could have a tremendous impact and help the club challenge for a place in Europe again.

Chelsea ace Zouma has also been linked with other clubs as the Blues look set to offload a number of squad players this summer.

Sevilla had also been mentioned as potential suitors for Zouma in a swap deal involving Jules Kounde, but it looks like West Ham are now in a stronger position.