Arsenal defender Rob Holding is reportedly set to stay at the club despite some recent transfer rumours suggesting Leicester City and Newcastle are interested in signing him.

The 25-year-old has been a solid performer for Arsenal down the years, but it now seems likely he’ll have fewer opportunities to play regularly for the Gunners after the arrival of Ben White from Brighton this summer.

Holding could perhaps do well to leave the Emirates Stadium and try his luck at someone like Leicester or Newcastle, but football.london suggest that’s not looking likely at the moment.

Arsenal have recently bid farewell to players like David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, so having Holding as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad could still be useful in terms of providing depth and rotation options.

Holding could have been a useful signing for Newcastle in particular due to their need for new faces this summer after a season largely spent battling relegation last term.

It’s not clear the Englishman would’ve had much more luck in terms of playing time at Leicester, however, where Brendan Rodgers has quality options like Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans in defence.