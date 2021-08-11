This really is becoming the worst of times for Barcelona, as not only have they lost Lionel Messi to Champions League rivals, Paris Saint-Germain, but they’ll now have to pay the Argentinian a €39m loyalty bonus.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the monies actually fell due almost a month ago on July 15, two weeks after his contract with the Catalan club officially ended.

The full amount that the Argentinian is owed under the terms of the arrangement is €38,964,977.50, and whilst that’s unlikely to come as a shock to president, Joan Laporta, it is the last thing he needs on his plate at present.

Seeing Messi parading around the Parc des Princes in his new PSG kit will have really stuck in the craw for many supporters.

With Laporta now always known as the president that sold the club’s best-ever player, the reception he gets from fans, who are now allowed back in the Camp Nou, will speak volumes.

Just how quickly Barca can pay Messi off is a moot point at present, as they battle to stop themselves from becoming bankrupt.