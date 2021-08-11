Things are seemingly going from bad to worse for Joan Laporta and his Barcelona board, with one ex-member, Jaume Llopis, going as far as to suggest that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has friends in high places at the Camp Nou.

The fall-out from Lionel Messi being ushered out of the club and the Catalans seemingly standing shoulder to shoulder with Los Blancos over the Super League, has seen all sorts of questions.

One of those seems to have centred around why Laporta, his CEO, Ferran Reverter and Perez seem to be new best friends, given how eternal the rivalry has been between Real and Barca.

“I have probably gone overboard in describing the relationship between Perez and Reverter as friendship,” Llopis was quoted as saying by Sport after his comments appeared to be misinterpreted.

“However, recent events prove me right.”

Having already moved on from Barcelona, Llopis is out of the firing line as far as what comes next.

It’s a fair bet that fans of both clubs will be up in arms if they ‘get into bed’ with each other.