The full draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been made with the likes of Arsenal and Everton entering the competition for the first time.
The Gunners will have to travel to The Hawthorns to play West Bromwich Albion, whilst the Toffees have a trip to Huddersfield.
Tie of the round is arguably Watford v Crystal Palace, with Nottingham Forest v Wolves another standout.
Full draw as follows:
Southern Section
Brentford vs Forest Green
Millwall vs Cambridge
West Brom vs Arsenal
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Cardiff vs Brighton
Birmingham vs Fulham
Gillingham vs Cheltenham
QPR vs Oxford
Swansea vs Plymouth
Stevenage vs Wycombe
Newport vs Southampton
Northampton vs AFC Wimbledon
Watford vs Crystal Palace
Northern Section
Oldham vs Acrrington Stanley
Newcastle vs Burnley
Wigan vs Bolton
Huddersfield vs Everton
Sheffield United vs Derby
Stoke vs Doncaster
Shrewsbury vs Rochdale
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Morecambe vs Preston
Blackpool vs Sunderland
Leeds vs Crewe
Barrow vs Aston Villa
Ties to be played week commencing Monday, August 23