The full draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been made with the likes of Arsenal and Everton entering the competition for the first time.

The Gunners will have to travel to The Hawthorns to play West Bromwich Albion, whilst the Toffees have a trip to Huddersfield.

Tie of the round is arguably Watford v Crystal Palace, with Nottingham Forest v Wolves another standout.

Full draw as follows:

Southern Section

Brentford vs Forest Green

Millwall vs Cambridge

West Brom vs Arsenal

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Cardiff vs Brighton

Birmingham vs Fulham

Gillingham vs Cheltenham

QPR vs Oxford

Swansea vs Plymouth

Stevenage vs Wycombe

Newport vs Southampton

Northampton vs AFC Wimbledon

Watford vs Crystal Palace

Northern Section

Oldham vs Acrrington Stanley

Newcastle vs Burnley

Wigan vs Bolton

Huddersfield vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Derby

Stoke vs Doncaster

Shrewsbury vs Rochdale

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves

Morecambe vs Preston

Blackpool vs Sunderland

Leeds vs Crewe

Barrow vs Aston Villa

Ties to be played week commencing Monday, August 23