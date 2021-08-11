Tuesday evening sees the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup, and there are a handful of big names going into the hat.

The draw will take place directly after Leyton Orient’s first-round tie with Queens Park Rangers, which kicks off at 7.45pm, and will be done on a regionalised north/south basis.

The numbers were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, and they are as follows:

NORTH

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Aston Villa

3. Barrow

4. Bolton Wanderers

5. Burnley

6. Crewe Alexandra

7. Derby County

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Everton

10. Huddersfield Town

11. Leeds United

12. Morecambe

13. Newcastle United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Preston North End

16. Rochdale

17. Sheffield United

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. Stoke City

20. Sunderland AFC

21. Wigan Athletic

22. Wolverhampton Wanderers

23. Blackpool/Middlesbrough

24. Nottingham Forest/Bradford City

SOUTH

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Arsenal

4. Birmingham City

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Cambridge United

8. Cardiff City

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Forest Green Rovers

12. Fulham

13. Gillingham

14. Millwall

15. Newport County

16. Norwich City

17. Plymouth Argyle

18. Southampton

19. Stevenage

20. Swansea City

21. Watford

22. West Bromwich Albion

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Burton Albion/Oxford United

25. Coventry City/Northampton Town

26. Leyton Orient/Queens Park Rangers