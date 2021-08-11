Manchester City want to tie trio of stars down to new contracts

Manchester City are reportedly ready to start negotiations over new contracts for Phil Foden and Ederson, while they also hope to hold talks over a new deal for Raheem Sterling as well.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who claim the club are keen to tie down three of their stars after also successfully getting John Stones to commit his future to the club.

City would do well to ensure Foden, Ederson and Sterling remain on their books for the long term, with Foden in particular looking like a hugely exciting talent who could have years of great service to the club ahead of him.

Ederson and Sterling, meanwhile, have already proven themselves as instrumental members of this squad who have done so much to contribute to the team’s success under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling’s new contract might not be entirely straightforward, however, after he fell out of favour slightly in the second half of last season.

Still, the England international is undoubtedly a world class talent on his day and it would be well worth City keeping him in their plans.