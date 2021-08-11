Contact made: Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has three clubs interested in his signature

Chelsea could really use the Monaco version of Tiemoue Bakayoko just now, when he looked defensively solid and his intelligent use of the ball was vital in their Champions League run.

Unfortunately, he’s stalled over the past few years and he’s been out on loan at Monaco, AC Milan and Napoli, while it doesn’t look like he has an obvious place in the team under Thomas Tuchel either.

A permanent sale would be the best option, and it looks like there are a few suitors out there for him:

Former loan clubs Napoli and Milan have been linked for a while now, but the rumours about Lyon are pretty fresh and it’s been suggested that the French side have opened contact over a potential move.

Some of his best football has been played in Ligue 1 and Lyon need to strengthen their midfield, while it’s also thought that he’s ready to move on to a new club so this could make sense.

It’s not clear if this would be a permanent transfer or another loan but he hasn’t made it into the 23-man matchday squad for the Villarreal game tonight so an exit does look pretty inevitable.