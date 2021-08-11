David De Gea has made a strong statement of intent over his Manchester United future amid exit links.

The Spaniard came under intense criticism after last season’s Europa League final when he failed to save any of Villarreal’s 11 penalties before missing the decider himself.

De Gea featured regularly during the season, but after returning to Spain in March to deal with personal issues, he found himself behind Dean Henderson, playing in cup games instead.

This summer, rumours have emerged suggesting De Gea could be moved on, particularly given Tom Heaton was signed and the fact Henderson is still at the club.

But De Gea is going nowhere, in fact, he is eyeing not just this year but a number of years at Manchester United, still under contract until 2023 with the club also holding the option of a further year.

“I think I still have a lot of years ahead of me at the club, I’m excited about that, feeling strong and I’m very keen to do well,” he said, as cited by United Report on Twitter.

“I feel great in myself, high in confidence and I think it should be – and has to be – an important season for all of us.”

De Gea is clearly keen to prove he still has what it takes to be United’s number one, and it seems he could get the opportunity from the off with Henderson recently testing positive for coronavirus.