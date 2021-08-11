Dreadful luck for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech as he picks up a horrible injury vs Villarreal

Every player wants to hit the ground running each season, and it was important for Hakim Ziyech after a mixed debut season at Stamford Bridge and some speculation about his future this summer.

His opener against Villarreal looked perfect for him tonight as it would give him momentum going into the season, but he picked up a horrible-looking shoulder injury just before halftime and had to come off.

It’s still too early for any official updates as he had to receive some oxygen on the pitch before coming off, but that usually suggests he’s in a lot of pain and it may not be good news.

Hopefully, there will be an update on his condition later, and it would be great news if it’s not as bad as it initially looked.